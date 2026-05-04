NSWMA clears illegal dump site in Kitson Town

The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) carried out a mini dump removal exercise in Kitson Town, St Catherine, last Thursday, as part of a broader push to eliminate illegal dumping across the parish.

It follows complaints from residents and local representatives about the spread of makeshift dumping areas.

Andrew Gooden, the NSWMA’s parish manager for St Catherine, said the agency had struggled with illegal dumping in recent weeks.

“This initiative started two months ago as we go right across St Catherine to remove these illegal dumps and erect no-dumping signs,” he said.

Gooden urged residents to support the effort by disposing of waste properly. He appealed to them not to let the clean-up go in vain, adding that they should containerise their garbage and await collection. He warned that prosecution would be meted out to those who breach the Public Cleansing Act.

Residents welcomed the clean-up, while pointing to persistent problems with garbage collection.

Denise Warren, a community member, expressed satisfaction with the effort but highlighted gaps in service delivery.

“I feel really good. I am pleased with this effort by the NSWMA, because this clean-up was well needed for the community and this shows a good light where the agency is concerned,” she said.

She added that more than 20 communities in the Red Hills division require more frequent collection.

“It takes weeks sometimes before residents get their garbage picked up. If we have garbage trucks coming in more frequently, this could have been alleviated,” she said, while insisting that residents should not be excused for contributing to illegal dumping.

Another resident echoed concerns about irregular collection.

“While this is so, it does not excuse the actions of the residents as it relates to their garbage disposal,” the resident added, offering to provide cameras to help police the area.

The operation forms part of a collaboration involving community groups, the police and the councillor for the Red Hills division, Michael Archer.

Archer maintained that illegal dumping is unacceptable and urged residents to desist from creating such sites or face prosecution.

“The residents use it as a public dumping ground. I want to stress that it is not a public dumping ground, and they must stop or face prosecution,” Archer said.

Gooden also dismissed suggestions that irregular collection is to blame.

“If there are communities where the collection is not done on time, please reach out to us at the agency. We will make arrangements to have your garbage collected on time,” he said.

Police involved in the clean-up signalled a firm stance, warning that illegal dumping will not be tolerated and that offenders will be prosecuted.

editorial@gleanerjm.com

Photo captions

An illegal dumping site in Kitson Town, St Catherine, before being cleared by the National Solid Waste Management Authority on Thursday.

Police assist NSWMA workers in clearing an illegal dumping site in Kitson Town, St Catherine.

NSWMA workers clear an illegal dumping site in Kitson Town, St Catherine.

Photo credit: Photos by Ruddy Mathison