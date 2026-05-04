Student suspected to have drowned at Reggae Falls

A 14-year-old boy is suspected to have drowned at Reggae Falls in Seaforth, St Thomas, on Sunday afternoon.

He has been identified as Romario Hyman, a student, of a Wyatt Road address in the Seaforth Housing Scheme.

Reports are that about 4 p.m., the teen was at the popular attraction when he was found submerged in a hole beneath the falls.

The police were alerted, and an investigation has since been launched into the suspected drowning.

Authorities have not yet disclosed further details as investigations continue.

The probe is being conducted by the Seaforth police.

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