Tanker driver injured in crash along Brandon Hill main road

The driver of an oil tanker is currently receiving medical treatment following a motor vehicle crash along the Brandon Hill main road in St Andrew on Tuesday night.

Reports indicate that the driver was traveling toward Kingston when he lost control of the vehicle.

The truck subsequently veered off the roadway and plunged over a precipice.

The driver was assisted from the wreckage by residents and transported to the Annotto Bay Hospital, where he remains under medical care.

The truck remained lodged in the gully up to Wednesday morning, with recovery efforts expected to be carried out later in the day.

Motorists are asked to drive with caution along the roadway.

Law enforcement authorities have since launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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