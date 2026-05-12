Two charged for introducing contraband into police lockup

Two persons have been charged in connection with the introduction of prohibited items into the Annotto Bay Police Station cell block on Monday night.



Charged are 19-year-old Ikaylia Richards, a hairstylist of Heywood Hall, St Mary and Exchange in St Ann; and 30-year-old Romero Forbes, a construction worker of Ebony Hall, Highgate, also in St Mary.



According to a police report, lawmen, acting on information, observed suspicious activities on the compound of the Annotto Bay Police Station on Monday night.



The report stated that inmates were seen attempting to pull an item into the cell block. The item reportedly fell to the ground and was recovered along with a transparent plastic bag containing six cigarettes.



The two suspects were subsequently accosted by the police and arrested in connection with the incident. They were later charged with Introducing Prohibited Items into the Cell.



A third suspect reportedly escaped the scene and investigations are ongoing.



“The St Mary police are reminding members of the public that introducing prohibited items into police lockups is a serious offence and persons found engaging in such activities will be dealt with in accordance with the law, “stated Anthony Wallace, Commanding officer for the St Mary police division.

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