CXC: AI alone won’t determine SBA grades

CXC says AI detection tools will not be the sole basis for decisions on students’ work in school-based assessments (SBAs). Instead, the council will prioritise fairness and human judgement, according to Director of Operations Dr Nicole Manning.

"AI checkers are one input. They are not the verdict. There will be human interventions right through the process to ensure fairness," Manning said.

SBAs are continuous, school-administered assessments in which teachers evaluate students throughout the learning process rather than relying solely on final examinations.

Manning added that the teacher-student relationship, built over months of observation, drafts, conversations and guidance, remains central to how SBAs are moderated and assessed.

In directly addressing concerns about the reliability of AI detection tools in assessment, as outlined in the CXC Standards and Guidelines for the Use of AI in Assessments, Manning said the council recognises both the opportunities and challenges AI presents.

She stressed, however, that technology would not override traditional evaluation methods.

Under a new policy framework, CXC permits limited use of AI in SBAs to support learning, ideation, and enhancement but not for generating full submissions. It also outlines strict penalties for misuse.

The policy applies to SBAs, projects, and assignments across CXC examinations, including the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC), Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), and the Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence (CCSLC).

CXC warned that work generated wholly or significantly by AI constitutes academic dishonesty and will be handled under established procedures involving the student, teacher, and school principal.

Manning acknowledged the added responsibility placed on teachers and said CXC would provide training and resources to support consistent management of AI use.

"You are not alone in this," she remarked. "Engage your students in honest conversations about how they use these AI tools. Guide them on what they can do, what they cannot, and why academic integrity matters beyond the examination room."

She also urged students to act responsibly.

“Integrity is not about whether a machine can detect what you did. It is about who you choose to be.”

CXC Director of Operations Dr Nicole Manning. Contributed