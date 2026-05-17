Car wash operator shot and killed in St Andrew

A search is on for a group of men involved in the gun slaying of 59-year-old car wash operator Samuel Foster on Saturday night.

Reports are that about 8:15 p.m., Foster, otherwise called Alex, was in the company of others at his place of business along Central Avenue in St Andrew when a grey Toyota Axio motor car with three occupants who were wearing in ski masks drove up.

Two of the men alighted from the vehicle and engaged him in a short conversation.

They reportedly got hold of his licensed firearm and opened fire, hitting him.

The deceased ran and fell to the ground while the men escaped in the waiting motor car.

The police were summoned and, upon their arrival, Foster was observed lying in a pool of blood.

Further observation revealed what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The scene was processed and the body removed for post-mortem examination.

No motive has been established for the killing.

The St Andrew North police are conducting an investigation into the matter.

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.