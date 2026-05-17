Teen girl charged after cash stolen from home in Spalding

A teen has been charged with housebreaking and larceny in connection with the theft of $83,000 from a house in Spalding, Clarendon, on May 12.

Reports are that the complainant secured her home and left to conduct an errand.

However, when she returned she discovered that her kitchen window was damaged and cash was missing.

The matter was reported to the Spalding police and an investigation was launched.

The scene was processed by investigators from the Technical Services Division, who lifted latent fingerprints from the window glass.

On Thursday, May 14, the girl’s mother reportedly returned $49,000 to the complainant after allegedly discovering the money in the juvenile’s possession.

She also reported that the teen admitted to breaking into the complainant’s house and taking the money.

On Friday, the teenager and her mother reported to the Spalding Police Station, where the child was formally charged, granted bail and released into the custody of her mother pending further proceedings.

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