Westmoreland man charged for allegedly injuring woman during dispute

A 20-year-old Westmoreland man has been charged after allegedly hitting a woman with a stone and a piece of board during a dispute.

Rayon Powell of Jane Marks Road, Georges Plain, Westmoreland, was charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm following the incident in his community on May 10.

The Savanna-la-Mar police say about 11:00 a.m., Powell and the woman were involved in a dispute when he hit her, resulting in bruising, swelling and a broken arm.

The woman reported the incident to the police and an investigation was launched.

The accused man turned himself in to the police on Saturday where he was subsequently charged.

A court date is being finalised for him.

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