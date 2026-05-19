Growth & Jobs | Over 100 Salt Spring residents trained and employed through support from Project STAR

Project STAR has trained more than 140 residents in Salt Spring, St James, through its skills training and job-readiness programmes aimed at boosting residents’ employability across various industries including hospitality and customer-facing roles, according to Kelly Griffith, the project’s training and job placement team lead.

Griffith said 110 people have gone through job-readiness sessions covering résumé writing, interview preparation and workplace expectations, and have successfully received employment opportunities. She added that a partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) helped place others through cash-for-work and cash-for-care opportunities in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Melissa where residents from western communities such as Salt Spring were severely impacted.

She gave the update while addressing a recent town hall meeting organised by Project STAR and held at the Salt Spring New Testament Church, where updates on the project’s progress in the community were presented and residents provided feedback on areas for improvement.

Project STAR is also preparing a new round of skills courses in areas such as guest room attendant training and bartending, aligning offerings to what employers are seeking and what residents have said they want. Griffith encouraged community members to suggest additional areas of certification so the programme can tailor its next slate of training.

Looking ahead, the project plans to deepen its education focus by partnering with high schools in the area on a “high-school pathways to success” programme designed to help students think through career options and build professional skills before leaving school. The sessions are expected to cover topics such as presenting oneself professionally and handling job interviews, as well as introducing basic entrepreneurship concepts, Griffith said.

The training push is one part of a broader Project STAR strategy that also includes family support initiatives and youth engagement activities.

On parenting support, Jodi-Ann Bowen, community services coordinator - western, said a parenting club launched in March has actively engaged 25 parents, with organisers reporting strong participation and peer support. The club is expected to expand to include parents of older children, with future sessions focusing on nursing techniques, communication and leadership in the home.

Bowen also highlighted support for seniors through the Visionary Senior Citizens Club, a group of about 15 seniors. Activities include craft-making, games and other hands-on sessions. In addition to these activities, Project STAR is working with the National Council of Senior Citizens to rebuild membership, after COVID-19-related declines, and support seniors in obtaining essential documents, including the national senior citizens’ ID and health cards, as well as in applying for other social security benefits.

Meanwhile, Youth and Sports Lead Marlon Moore said the programme’s ‘Kicking Forward’ football activities are being paired with personal development sessions to reinforce respectful behaviour, discipline and personal development on and off the field. Moore also noted that participants recently travelled for a tournament, describing the trip as useful exposure while acknowledging that more work remains to strengthen discipline among younger players.

Moore added that the local Police Youth Club was relaunched in January with support from police community safety officers ,and now meets twice monthly. The club has elected an executive body and is working to build its technical and organisational capacity, with roughly 50 young people involved so far. Organisers are also encouraging more young women to participate.