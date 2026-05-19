Growth & Jobs | Students benefit from financial literacy drive led by JN Bank

Hundreds of primary-level students have received copies of the financial literacy book Let’s Talk Money Kids! by Carlton G. Stewart, through an initiative by JN Bank aimed at strengthening literacy and improving children’s understanding of money management.

The books were distributed on Read Across Jamaica Day, May 5, to Dunrobin Primary, Alpha Primary, St Richard’s Primary, Ocho Rios Primary, St George’s Girls School, and Our Lady of the Angels Preparatory.

The publication, which features 10 financial literacy stories, is designed to strengthen foundational financial concepts and money management skills among young learners. It is aimed at introducing children to practical lessons on saving, budgeting, spending, and responsible financial decision-making in an accessible format.

The books will also serve as a core financial literacy resource within the ongoing collaboration with the schools, the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, and JN Bank under its long-running School Savers’ Programme.

Shanae Morris, assistant manager responsible for partnerships and engagement in the JN Bank Youth Banking Unit, said the initiative is intended to make financial education more engaging and relatable for children while reinforcing positive money habits from an early age.

“Let’s Talk Money Kids! provides practical lessons on money management that can help shape positive financial behaviours as students grow. We believe that building these habits early contributes to stronger financial futures for individuals and communities,” Morris said, emphasising JN Bank’s long-standing commitment to youth development through education.

“At JN, we value children and education. The JN School Savers’ Programme continues to play a critical role in our support for the education sector. Over the years, it has steadily grown in reach and impact, empowering students with practical knowledge that will serve them well into the future. These books are simply an extension of that commitment, and we intend to expand this to other schools right across Jamaica,” she added.

School leaders at participating schools welcomed the donation, describing it as a timely and valuable addition to their literacy and life-skills programmes.

Dr Sacheen Grant-Henry, principal of Dunrobin Primary School, said the partnership with JN Bank has strengthened the school’s ability to deliver practical learning beyond the traditional curriculum.

“Financial literacy is important to us and the development of our students because, the truth is, we are preparing the students not just for primary education but for the world ahead,” she said. “We know that financial literacy and financial sustainability is important for adulthood and life in and of itself,” she added.

Also expressing gratitude for the donation, Maria Mutidjo, principal for St Richard’s Primary, said the books will help support the children’s long-term development and contribute to pathways for securing generational wealth.

“Generational wealth is another area many are discussing, but one of the things we can agree on is that this wealth starts with knowledge,” she said “Even if you get a lot of money and you don’t know how to manage it because you’re not literate in that way, eventually you won’t have anything. It is not enough for you to have money, but you should also have the knowledge of how to manage it.”

The bank’s Read Across Jamaica Day activities also featured interactive reading sessions using donated books across six schools, in collaboration with its sister company, JN Money, and the Youth Education Association. Students were also introduced to the JN Bank Cash Kidz mascot, who helped reinforce key messages around saving, banking and responsible money management in an engaging and interactive way.

These activities formed part of the bank’s Child Month and Education Week celebrations. Additional events are taking place throughout May to spotlight children, including a rap session with the managing director, which aims to empower young people and encourage open dialogue about their development and aspirations.