SIA turns spotlight on its people at Fourth Annual Customer Experience Awards

MBJ Airports Limited (MBJ), operator of the Sangster International Airport (SIA), recently hosted its fourth annual Customer Experience Excellence Awards, a spirited evening of recognition, laughter, and well-deserved applause for the individuals and organisations who deliver Jamaica's first impression to the millions who visit the country.

The ceremony carried added significance this year, coinciding with MBJ’s 23rd anniversary of operations and arriving on the heels of one of the most demanding years in SIA's history.

In his address, Chief Executive Officer Shane Munroe was clear about where the credit for the airport’s quick resumption of service belongs.

“No system, no process, no AI can replace what you do every day,” he told attendees.

“The real differentiator is always going to be you, the people.”

Munroe framed customer experience as a cultural commitment, not a departmental function.

“SIA is about every agency, every stakeholder, every airport employee who passes through the doors here. You carry the reputation of this airport and of the country of Jamaica.”

Describing the hurricane period as a defining test of that culture, Munroe reiterated, “What defined us was not the challenge, but how we responded. We stayed focused, we supported each other, and we kept the passenger at the centre of everything we do.”

He further noted that the awards celebrate mindset as much as performance.

“A mindset of ownership, a mindset that understands that every experience counts. That is the only way we continue to remain the Caribbean's leading airport.”

The evening's guest speaker, Ryan Matthew, corporate director of human resources at Sandals Resorts International, delivered remarks that drew on his own career, including more than a decade at the then Air Jamaica where he served as regional manager of airport services overseeing the Montego Bay hub.

“For me, service has never been about what people may say to you in their worst moment. It is about how you make them feel in that moment, how you recover when expectations are not met, how you restore trust, how you turn frustration into relief,” Matthew shared as he recalled a passenger interaction.

He challenged each award recipient to carry that standard forward.

“This evening is not just recognition; it is also responsibility. Once this community identifies you as someone who represents the standard, you are no longer just a team member. You become a visible, walking example of excellence, because the true power of recognition is not in the trophy. It is the example that remains after the applause is over.”

Matthew also spoke to the evolution of the passenger experience.

“While technology has improved efficiency, it has also increased anxiety. That is why human service matters more than ever. When the journey becomes more automated, empathy becomes a differentiator.”

This year, 45 nominations met the criteria for award consideration. From that pool, 29 individuals were recognised across seven award categories: MBJ Choice Award, Unsung Heroes, Teamwork Makes the Dream Work, Impression Makers, Caring Support, Voice of the Customer, and Safe and Sound.

Nominees were drawn from management nominations and directly from SIA's customer feedback platform.

A newly introduced Resilience and Recovery Award gave special acknowledgement to 13 companies whose swift response, collaboration, and commitment played a critical role in the timely and safe reopening of the airport following Hurricane Melissa.

First place winners on the night were Oliver England of the Jamaica Tourist Board (Impression Makers), Demoy Lawson of Menzies Aviation (Unsung Heroes), Deborah Bernard of Jamaica Tourist Board (Caring Support), Julian Williams of Passport Immigration & Citizenship Agency (Safe and Sound) and Lenville Walters of Guardsman Group (Teamwork Makes the Dream Work).

Operations Manager Nicole Hall closed the ceremony with a vote of thanks that reflected on the weight of the year and the character it revealed.

“Your dedication, professionalism, and commitment to service excellence truly sets you apart. You represent the very best of what we strive to achieve here,” she said.

“In October 2025, in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, this airport and many parts of our country faced significant disruptions. Yet what followed was nothing short of extraordinary.”

Hall spoke of staff who showed up daily despite losing their own homes.

“They were here, and they gave 100 per cent,” she shared as she referred to that period as a marker of what the airport community is truly capable of.

“Your resilience and determination ensured the recovery of our operations and the preservation of passenger confidence in SIA as a reliable gateway to the Caribbean. The effort went beyond duty. It reflected pride, ownership, and a shared commitment to something greater than any one organisation.”

She closed with a charge to the room: “Let us continue to strengthen our partnerships, empower our teams, and remain intentional about every interaction, because in the end, it is these interactions that define us.”