Two men deported from St Kitts charged with Steer Town, St Ann fatal gun attack

Two men who fled Jamaica to St Kitts and Nevis following a fatal shooting in St Ann have been deported to the island and charged with murder and several firearm-related offences.

Charged are 31-year-old Chevon Brown, otherwise called ‘Balla’, a lifeguard, and 37-year-old Kemar Matthews, otherwise called ‘Bibbi’, both of Ocho Rios, St Ann.

The charges stem from the shooting death of 20-year-old Kimani Lettman of Steer Town, St Ann, on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

Reports from the St Ann’s Bay police are that about 2:30 a.m., Lettman and a friend were at home when armed men allegedly forced their way into the dwelling and opened fire, hitting both occupants before fleeing the scene on foot.

The police were summoned, and the injured men were transported to hospital, where Lettman was pronounced dead.

The other victim was treated and later released.

Investigators later launched a probe into the incident and subsequently discovered that the two accused had fled Jamaica to St Kitts and Nevis.

The men were deported to Jamaica last week, Thursday, May 21, where they were taken into custody and formally charged with murder, wounding with intent, possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorised possession of ammunition, and burglary.

Their court date is being finalised.