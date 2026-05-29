Section of Lacovia to Holland Bamboo roadway to be closed on Sunday

Motorists are being advised by the National Works Agency (NWA) that a section of the Lacovia to Holland Bamboo main road in St Elizabeth will be closed on Sunday to undertake repairs.

The corridor will be closed between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, said the road closure is necessary to facilitate the urgent replacement of a damaged pipe culvert at the Cuffies Pen intersection.

The NWA said the damaged culvert has created a dangerous situation for motorists as the road has sunk, making it difficult to navigate.

As a result of the works, motorists travelling from Santa Cruz towards Holland Bamboo will have to reroute through Cuffies Pen.

Road users travelling through the area are encouraged to exercise extreme caution, observe all posted warning signs, and obey the instructions of flag persons.

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