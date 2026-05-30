Jamaica remains Ebola-free as health ministry warns against false reports

Jamaica has no Ebola cases, the Ministry of Health and Wellness confirmed Saturday. It also said eight passengers who arrived on several flights with travel histories linked to “affected countries” have been placed under mandatory self-quarantine.

The ministry said all eight individuals, identified through heightened surveillance at the island's ports of entry, have shown no symptoms associated with the virus.

It said the eight passengers received counselling at the airport health desk and are being monitored by their respective health departments.

“Importantly, all eight passengers have not manifested any symptoms associated with Ebola, therefore transmission is not likely, and therefore there is no risk as it relates to the other passengers on these flights,” it said in a statement.

On May 15, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) announced and Ebola outbreak. The World Health Organization (WHO) has since declared the Ebola outbreak in the DRC Uganda a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

The ministry said its port of entry surveillance protocol has been ramped up to screen Jamaicans and travellers who have visited or transited through Ebola-affected countries within the last 21 days.

Persons arriving from affected countries are subject to mandatory quarantine upon arrival.

Jamaicans were again urged to review their travel plans and avoid travelling to or transiting through affected countries.

The ministry also issued a pointed warning against the spread of misinformation, calling on "social media users, bloggers, and vloggers" to verify information before sharing it, cautioning that false reports "can cause unnecessary public anxiety."

The WHO has assessed the global risk as low, while rating the risk within the African region as high.

Up to Friday, there were more than 230 cases confirmed in DRC, and more than 1,000 suspected cases.

Ebola is a severe and often fatal viral illness. According to the World Health Organization, the average case fatality rate is around 50 per cent, with past outbreaks ranging from 25 to 90 per cent.

The WHO says transmission occurs through direct contact with the blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of infected people, or with surfaces and materials such as bedding and clothing contaminated with these fluids. The virus is believed to originate in wild animals, including fruit bats, porcupines and non-human primates.

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