Chang donates computer laboratory to alma mater

WESTERN BUREAU:

Deputy Prime Minister Dr Horace Chang returned to his roots last Friday and opened a new state-of-the-art computer laboratory at the New Roads Primary School in Westmoreland, the institution he attended as a child.

The facility, which was funded through Chang's personal resources, is equipped with desktop computers and Internet connectivity, including Starlink service installed with assistance from the Universal Service Fund (USF).

In his address to students, teachers, and community members at the official opening, Chang said the lab is intended to provide lasting opportunities for children in the rural community.

“Education is the only route out of poverty, the only sustainable route out of poverty in any community,” he said. “A school is a critical institution in any community because once you can begin to ensure our children get access to education, learning required to develop their potential and make a contribution to the country, it transforms communities in the long run.”

Chang, the minister of security and peace and member of parliament (MP) St James North Western, is renowned for investing heavily in the education of gifted students from that constituency and supports numerous educational initiatives.

“The computer room became quite an important element in all of that,” Chang said, adding that access to technology helped students broaden their horizons and improve their educational prospects.

He urged students to make full use of the facility, describing it as “the opening of a door to knowledge and opportunity”.

Principal Coreen Tennant-James welcomed the donation, describing the new laboratory as a major milestone for the institution.

“Today's opening of this computer lab marks another major step forward. This lab, generously donated by the Honourable Horace Chang, a past student of this noble institution, will provide students and teachers with greater access to technology and digital learning opportunities,” she said.

Tennant-James highlighted the school's achievements in academics, culture, leadership, and sports, including national success in the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission's Festival competitions and strong performances in cricket and 4-H activities.

“In a rapidly changing world, technology plays a critical role in education, and this facility will help prepare our students to become confident, innovative, and productive citizens of Jamaica and the wider world,” she added.

State minister in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Rhoda Moy Crawford, commended Chang for giving back to the institution that helped shape his early years.

“To be able to come back and to open a computer laboratory with brand- new desktop computers, I think that this is a big deal,” Crawford said. “He's doing this from his pocket, his own resources, monies that he could use to do something else. But he believes in education, and he's grateful to this institution.”

Crawford also outlined several government initiatives aimed at improving educational access, including a $2-billion allocation for textbooks and educational materials and expanded access to digital learning platforms through partnerships with Microsoft and e-Learning Jamaica.

In addition to the computer laboratory, Chang donated sporting equipment for cricket and three laptop computers for use by the teachers.

mickalia.kington@gleanerjm.com