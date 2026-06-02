JPs urged to play a greater role in defusing conflict in school

WESTERN BUREAU:

Justices of the peace (JPs) are being asked to play a greater role in helping suspended and displaced students reintegrate into the education system based on reports from school-safety officials that too many children are being pushed out of school without the requisite support to resolve conflicts.

Richard Troupe, director of the Ministry of Education’s Safety and Security in Schools Unit, said mentorship and support are critical to preventing vulnerable students from falling through the cracks following disciplinary action against them.

“We want to ensure that justice of the peace (JP) also has a role to play in providing support at the community level,” said Troupe, who was speaking during a Legal Aid Connection online forum hosted by the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs under the theme 'Know the Law, Save a Child: Under-16 Sexual Offences and Bullying'.

Troupe is suggesting that JPs work alongside principals, deans of discipline, and guidance counsellors to facilitate students returning to school in addition to helping them to navigate the challenges that often accompany reintegration.

“I am committed, as a JP within the geographical space where the child is located, to help that child to navigate the challenges associated with returning to school,” he said in outlining the intervention role he would like JPs to play.

Troupe made the appeal after raising concerns about what he described as an overreliance on the suspensions and expulsions of students within the education system.

“Can I suggest to you, while on our part I find it a challenge that it is too easy for schools to suspend and expel students, and that's something that we need to treat internally as a ministry,” he said, in outlining the role he wants the Safety and Security in Schools Unit to play.

According to Troupe, removing students from school often fails to address the root causes of conflict and can sometimes worsen tensions.

“Suspending a child in a situation of that nature by itself doesn’t resolve the situation. Sometimes it even heightens the situation,” he said in encouraging schools to make greater use of restorative approaches to discipline, particularly in cases involving bullying and violence.

“When such reports are made, it comes down to my office or the regional director in that region. We would commence immediately an investigation into the situation. We would ask for evidence of the report that would have been generated around this matter and what the school would have done to treat the matter,” he said.

He said where weaknesses are identified, the ministry provides guidance and often facilitates discussions involving students, parents, and school officials to resolve disputes and rebuild relationships.

“We do not necessarily, in all cases, advocate for a suspension. At the end of the day, we want to ensure that the persons involved would have learned from the situation,” he said, noting that many disputes are among students who were friends.

Troupe also expressed concerns about unresolved school disputes spilling over into communities while also criticising the tendency of some adults to record violent incidents instead of helping to defuse them.

“Too often, we see adults videotaping and sharing these situations," he said. "We have been saying to students that by being a bystander, you are contributing to this problem.”

Meanwhile, Troupe said an internal ministry survey found that 55 per cent of students reported feeling safe at schoo, while 71 institutions had already been certified under the School Safety Certification Programme.

“We have to change the narrative. We must flip the script. If children feel safe at school, we have to find out why they feel safe at school, and we have to recognise that and celebrate that,” he said while noting that another 50 schools are expected to be certified this year as the ministry works towards having the majority of the over 1,000 public schools certified as safe and secure learning environments within the next three to four years.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com