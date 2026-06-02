J’can-Americans among crew as US Navy ship arrives in Jamaica on final global tour

Jamaica’s long-standing partnership with the United States (US) was on display on Monday with the arrival of US Navy aircraft carrier, USS Nimitz in Kingston.

“There’s not a better symbol of the security cooperation between the US and Jamaica and our work in maritime security than this incredible ship being here today," said US Chargé d’Affaires Scott Renner.

Stretching nearly 1,100 feet in length, 252 feet in width, and rising as high as a 23-storey building, the 51-year-old aircraft carrier is among the fastest ships in the US Navy, capable of speeds of around 30 knots.

Propelled by two nuclear reactors, the vessel has been described as a “decisive instrument of national power, with expeditionary reach, unmatched mobility and persistent presence” and has on board about 4,000 sailors.

The warship will remain on the island until June 5, marking the final stop of the Southern Seas 2026 tour, a multinational goodwill deployment.

Previous stops were made in Chile, Argentina, Panama, and Brazil. Government officials from Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, and Grenada were hosted by the ship on its way to Jamaica.

At the arrival ceremony held on Monday at the Kingston Freeport Terminal, Rear Admiral Cassidy Norman, director of the Joint/Fleet Operations Maritime Operations Center, US Fleet Forces Command, extolled Jamaica as a trusted partner and a leader in the Caribbean and lauded the value of the relationship between the two nations.

“We are here to maintain our long-standing relationship by strengthening trust, deepening cooperation and ensuring our nations remain ready to work side by side whenever called upon,” he said.

One of the largest navy vessels in the world, the visit will feature subject matter expert exchanges and an opportunity for visitors, including government officials, members of the Jamaica Defence Force, and students with local universities to observe aircraft carrier operations firsthand.

Crew members will also participate in school beautification projects and sporting activities alongside local partners.

Norman noted that the Southern Seas tour was centred on the idea that security enables prosperity, contending that the security, stability, and prosperity of the US are intricately tied to Jamaica’s.

“This ship, and many others like it, project our global command, reassuring our partners and deterring and shaping the behaviour of our adversaries. It is a signal that freedom of the seas is non-negotiable,” Norman stated.

“Together, we remain committed to confronting shared challenges, including transnational criminal organisations and regional instability. We’re also committed to work together to support regional initiatives,such as the counter- cartel coalition and the gang suppression force in Haiti,” he further stated.

Stating that Jamaica’s friendship with the US grows stronger through cooperation and mutual respect, Norman also praised the island for the important role it plays in regional stability through maritime security, professional maritime education, and leadership across the Caribbean.

Additionally, he expressed appreciation for Jamaica’s continued investment in maritime security capabilities and progress towards a status-of-forces agreement, both of which he said strengthened the nations’ ability to operate as partners.

“It is an honour for those sailors and all of us to be here, visiting a trusted partner and a leader in the Caribbean,” he said.

Among the sailors on the ship are 19 Jamaican-Americans.

Stephano Crowl, a native of Mountain View in Kingston, joined the US Navy 11 years ago and works in the ship’s quality assurance department. After leaving Jamaica in 2007, Crowl said he was excited to be returning on this momentous occasion.

“My dad still lives here, a bunch of family still live here. It is somewhat a surreal moment coming back, and it’s historic at the same time, first carrier coming in, it’s only fitting that we have Jamaicans on board to represent coming back,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jamaica’s Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce Senator Aubyn Hill, who was present at the ceremony, said he was excited for the exposure the ship’s arrival would give Jamaica, stating that it could result in economic benefits.

“It’s very good that we get this kind of exposure with a partner that is so important to the Jamaican economy – our single largest trading partner,” he said.

He brushed aside concern about the ship’s arrival in Jamaica amid rising tensions between Cuba and the US.

“The Nimitz is here on a goodwill tour. It's part of their 250-year anniversary as a country," he told The Gleaner. “The United States was one of the first countries – if not the first country – that recognised us when we became independent. We have a long partnership with them, and this is a goodwill tour. [I’m] very happy to see them."

The USS Nimitz was last used in combat in Somalia in 2025, when it conducted significant airstrikes and kinetic operations against ISIS targets in the region.

At the end of the Southern Seas tour, the ship will return to its base in Virgina, US, and be decommissioned.

sashana.small@gleanerjm.com