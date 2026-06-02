News Briefs

Woman fatally stabbed in Hanover

The police have identified the woman who was allegedly stabbed to death in Hanover as 33-year-old Kadian Bradshaw, a United States resident who had relocated to Jamaica with her spouse last October.

Her husband, a naturalised United States citizen, remains in police custody following the incident, which occurred at an apartment rented by the couple in Esher, Hanover, late Sunday night.

The couple, both Jamaica-born and originally from St Catherine and Kingston, respectively, had been residing in the United States before relocating to Hanover in October 2025.

They were living in the community with their baby.

According to residents, the couple was involved in an argument prior to the fatal incident.

The police have not confirmed a motive, and investigations are continuing.

The incident came to light shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday, when residents reportedly observed the man walking along a roadway carrying the infant.

Concerned residents alerted the police, who later discovered Bradshaw’s body.

The child was found unharmed.

Deadly crash along Rose Hall main road in St James

At least one person was killed and several others injured in a multi-vehicle crash along the Rose Hall main road on Monday.

The deceased has been identified by the police as 22-year-old Bianca Wallace.

The crash occurred at a worksite along the roadway, where a team was carrying out pipe-laying works.

Wallace was reportedly a worker at the site.

The collision involved a heavy-duty tractor, an SUV and a minibus.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are being probed by the police, who, along with firefighters, responded to the incident.

Several injured persons had to be cut from the wreckage by emergency responders.

The crash comes amid continued concern over road fatalities across the island.

According to the Island Traffic Authority, as of June 1, one hundred and eleven lives have been lost in 100 fatal crashes.

Businessman and suspected robber found dead in St Elizabeth

The bodies of a businessman and a suspected robber were discovered in the Glencoe Housing Scheme in Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth, on Sunday evening, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

The deceased have been identified as 65-year-old businessman and licensed firearm holder Melvin Blythe, otherwise called ‘Tuta’, of Beadles Drive, Santa Cruz, and Romel ‘Cow Man’ Johnson.

According to the police, Blythe was last seen alive at his business establishment on Saturday.

The bodies of both men were reportedly seen at the back of the establishment about 6 p.m.

Numerous unsuccessful attempts were made by a relative to locate Blythe and checks were later made at the business establishment.

There, they discovered both men lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.

They were transported to the Black River Hospital, where they were pronounced dead by a doctor.

Police said Blythe’s licensed firearm was recovered at the scene and seized for forensic examination.

Investigators are probing whether Johnson was attempting to rob the businessman when the fatal confrontation occurred.

The St Elizabeth Criminal Investigations Branch is investigating.

Police probe death of three-year-old girl in St James

The St James police have launched an investigation following the death of a three-year-old girl who was taken to the Cornwall Regional Hospital on Sunday night with multiple injuries.

The child has been identified as Jahsani Stevens of Ocean Ridge Street in Paradise, Norwood, in the parish.

According to police reports, the child was taken to the hospital by her 20-year-old mother at approximately 9:19 p.m.

Jahsani had bruises on her body and swelling to her forehead, reports say.

She was examined by medical personnel and pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigators are now working to determine the circumstances that led to the child’s injuries and subsequent death.

The Mount Salem Police are leading the investigations.