SHOW OF FORCE

A former senior CARICOM official sees the docking of one of the world’s largest warships, the USS Nimitz, in Jamaican waters on Monday as a tactic by the Donald Trump Administration to “intimidate” Cubans.

The Government on Monday welcomed the arrival of the aircraft carrier to Kingston, calling it a symbol of the long-standing bilateral relationship between Jamaica and the United States. The warship is expected to remain in the island until June 5.

But former assistant secretary general to CARICOM, Ambassador Byron Blake, scoffed at the idea of the warship in Jamaican waters carrying out “pedestrian” missions.

“Now, in the best of times, I might have said that was strange, but we’re not living in the best of times. We are in a time where the US has announced publicly its intention to bring Cuba under US hegemony to regime change, to take over the country. The timetabling of that which has also been announced is that that would follow the Iran expedition,” said Blake.

The US has intensified its economic and political squeeze on Cuba, maintaining tight trade sanctions and travel bans in a rigid push for democratic reform.

Washington’s ongoing designation of Havana as a state sponsor of terrorism continues to cripple the island’s economy as American officials demand immediate human-rights improvements and systemic political changes.

Blake said it is “very strange” that the warship would come to Jamaica without an official statement from the Government.

“We have seen a listing of activities, which I would call pedestrian activities. Painting schools? Which high-level soldier does that? I think that it is really part of the intimidation and possible attack strategy on Cuba, and it should be seen and called in those terms. I cannot see any other term by which to describe it.

“What this means is that the Jamaican Government, and, by implications, we the Jamaican people are complicit in whatever will follow from here on with respect to Cuba and the US,” said Blake.

At the weekend, the Associated Press reported that the top US commander in Latin America met with Cuban military leaders Friday in a “brief exchange on operational security matters” near the US Navy base in Guantanamo Bay, the latest official to visit the island nation as President Trump ramps up pressure on its leaders.

Trump has issued a stark warning that Cuba “is next” on his administration's radar, following a dramatic January raid by US military forces that captured Venezuela’s leader, Nicolás Maduro.

“Against that background, it seems to me that this ship in Jamaica waters is at best to intimidate the Cuban people. Note, I said ‘Cuban people’. I didn’t say the Cuban Government because the real intimidation of the generalised pressure is on the Cuban people.

“So it is either to intimidate them or, more probable, it is part of what would be the attack armoury on Cuba if the Cubans don’t say, ‘OK, we’re dead take us’,” said Blake.

Information Minister Dr Dana Morris Dixon said the five-day visit would see the USS Nimitz hosting and participating in a series of community initiatives.

Morris Dixon said the visit would offer a unique educational platform for young Jamaicans as well as hands-on community support.

Yesterday, Investment Minister Aubyn Hill brushed aside concern about the ship’s arrival in Jamaica amid rising tensions between Cuba and the US.

“The Nimitz is here on a goodwill tour. It's part of their 250-year anniversary as a country," he told The Gleaner. “The United States was one of the first countries – if not the first country – that recognised us when we became independent. We have a long partnership with them, and this is a goodwill tour. [I’m] very happy to see them."

In a media advisory, the US Embassy in Kingston said during the visit, the USS Nimitz will host subject matter expert exchanges and distinguished visitors, including government officials, members of the Jamaica Defence Force, and students from local universities.

It said crew members would participate in school-beautification projects and sports activities with local youth while also experiencing Jamaica's culture and hospitality.

The ship’s visit, which falls under Southern Seas 2026, marks the 11th iteration of this maritime cooperation deployment since 2007, the embassy said, reflecting the US’s continued commitment to working alongside regional partners like Jamaica to advance shared security objectives.

editorial@gleanerjm.com