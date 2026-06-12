St Catherine Councillors call for new municipal building

Councillors at Thursday's general meeting of the St Catherine Municipal Corporation renewed calls for the construction of a new municipal building, arguing that the current facility is no longer suitable for effective governance and poses serious health risks.

Leading the charge was Minority Leader Councillor Theresa Turner-Flynn, who expressed concern about the deteriorating condition of the historic structure and its impact on councillors' health.

"Mr Chairman, can you say when we will be able to sit in a comfortable environment to represent the people who elected us in an effective way?" she enquired.

Turner-Flyn said the century-old building is no longer conducive to a healthy working environment, citing the presence of mould and poor air quality.

"There are moulds growing in the building and this is not healthy for us. The time has come for to be able to function in a [healthier] environment," she continued.

Supporting her call was Deputy Mayor Ralston Wilson, who claimed that prolonged exposure to the conditions inside the building has adversely affected his health.

"I have never had such bad sinus before now and this environment is what has caused it, so I support Councillor Turner-Flynn in seeking answers to when we will be able to get out of this building," he said.

The municipal corporation currently operates from a building constructed in 1762. The historic structure once served as a meeting place for Jamaica's early government before the country's capital was relocated from Spanish Town to Kingston in 1872.

Councillors argued that while the building remains an important part of Jamaica's heritage, urgent attention must be given to providing a modern and healthier workspace that allows elected representatives to effectively serve the people of St Catherine.

Chairman of the Municipal Corporation and Mayor of Spanish Town Norman Scott only response was, "It is in the works."

ruddy.mathison@gleanerjm.com