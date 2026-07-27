Oliver Mair appointed Jamaica’s next Consul-General in New York

Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, has appointed Jamaica’s current Consul-General in Miami, Roderick Oliver Mair, as the country’s next Consul-General in New York.

Mair, who has served in Miami for more than seven years, is expected to assume office in the coming weeks.

In announcing the appointment, Johnson Smith said Mair’s extensive consular leadership, effective engagement with the Jamaican Diaspora and success in mobilising partnerships and support for Jamaica have prepared him to lead the Consulate General in New York.

The New York Consulate serves Jamaica’s largest overseas population, covering 33 states in the United States.

“New York is home to one of the largest and most vibrant Jamaican communities in the world. As Consul-General in Miami, Oliver Mair has demonstrated an exceptional ability to build relationships, inspire confidence and mobilise support for Jamaica," said Minister Johnson Smith.

"His record of service in Southern Florida reflects a commitment to our nationals, meaningful engagement with the Diaspora and practical partnerships that have delivered real benefits for both Jamaicans at home and abroad. I am therefore confident that he will bring the same energy, innovation and dedication to our Consulate General in New York."

While serving as Head of Mission in New York, Mair will also have concurrent accreditation to Bermuda and Puerto Rico.

During his tenure in Miami, Mair led initiatives in Diaspora engagement, trade and investment promotion, health and education partnerships, and consular service delivery. He has also served as Dean of the South Florida Caribbean Consular Corps since 2022 and Deputy Dean of the South Florida Consular Corps since 2025.

Among his notable achievements is the establishment of the annual Jamaica Hi-5 Reggae Run/Walk, which has helped raise support for Jamaica’s healthcare sector and the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ Adopt-a-Clinic Programme. The initiative has contributed to the adoption of 17 rural health facilities in the southern region, including six funded directly through proceeds from the event.

Mair also played a key role in coordinating Jamaica’s relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, helping to mobilise support from Diaspora organisations, humanitarian partners and community volunteers.

He is the successor to the late Alsion Roach Wilson, CD.

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