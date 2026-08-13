Asafa Powell invited to visit Ghana to help inspire new generation of athletes

President of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has extended a personal invitation to Jamaican sprint legend, Asafa Powell, to visit the West African nation, expressing hope that the former world record holder can help inspire and motivate a new generation of Ghanaian athletes.

Speaking during a tour of Seville Heritage Park and the official handover of African Houses at the attraction in St Ann as part of his recent State Visit to Jamaica, President Mahama said the invitation forms part of a broader effort to strengthen people-to-people ties between Jamaica and Ghana through sport, culture and youth engagement.

He indicated that he has already spoken with Powell and that they have agreed to remain in contact as plans for the visit are finalised.

“We want somebody like Asafa to come and inspire our young people in the area of sports,” President Mahama stated.

He explained that Ghana hosts a major national youth sports festival built around inter-school competition, providing students from across the country with an opportunity to showcase their athletic talents.

The president said the Government hopes Powell will attend the event as a special guest, where he would share his journey and inspire young athletes to strive for excellence both on and off the track.

He added that Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, will assist in coordinating the visit.

Powell indicated that the opportunity to visit Ghana aligns with his broader commitment to sharing his knowledge and experience, and supporting the development of athletes across Africa.

The noted Olympian said his goal is to “spread [his] wings” and share the lessons and experience gained throughout his distinguished athletics career, supporting the development of African athletes while fostering closer ties between Jamaica and Ghana.

“We are trying to bridge the gap between Jamaica and Ghana. Through sport, we can build connections,” Powell pointed out.

He further noted that sport, particularly sprinting, can serve as a powerful tool for diplomacy and cultural exchange.

Powell emphasised that by integrating sport into cultural exchanges and school programmes, both countries can cultivate stronger and longer-lasting relationships grounded in shared heritage and mutual respect and pride.

- JIS

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