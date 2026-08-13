JCA says technology, stronger enforcement led to record seizure of over two tonnes of cocaine this month

The Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) says it has recorded its largest drug seizure since the start of 2026, with more than two tonnes of cocaine intercepted in containers destined for Spain and Florida.

The operation, conducted between August 5 and 7, involved JCA personnel and members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Firearms and Narcotics Investigation Division and Specialised Operations Branch.

Approximately 1,813 parcels of cocaine weighing more than 2,000 kilograms were seized, along with 256 pounds of ganja destined for Florida.

The cocaine has an estimated local street value of J$1.2 billion. Based on the countries of destination, its international market value was estimated at €116 million, or about J$21 billion, and US$3.5 million, equivalent to approximately J$562.4 million.

In a statement on Thursday, the JCA said the seizures demonstrate the effectiveness of enhanced scanning technology, intelligence-driven operations, recently introduced canine teams, strengthened enforcement measures and increased collaboration with local and international law-enforcement partners.

The agency said each successful interception represents not only the removal of narcotics from circulation, but also a disruption of criminal networks attempting to exploit Jamaica’s borders.

Since the start of the year, the JCA has recorded 748 seizures involving various types of contraband. These include 140 ganja seizures totalling 220 kilograms, 56 cocaine seizures amounting to 2,281.85 kilograms, and 64 seizures involving munitions, including 52 firearms and 6,081 rounds of assorted ammunition. Four MDMA or Ecstasy seizures have also resulted in the confiscation of 7,322 pills.

“These successful interceptions underscore the agency’s continued commitment to protecting Jamaica’s borders, disrupting the illicit movement of narcotics and facilitating legitimate trade and travel. The agency remains committed to strengthening its border protection capabilities through technology, intelligence, enforcement and collaboration and encourages members of the public to support Jamaica’s crime-fighting efforts,” the customs agency said.

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