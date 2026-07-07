China: We will protect our assets in Jamaica

The Chinese Embassy has broken its silence on a United States-backed security assessment of Jamaica’s major ports, warning that while it has no objection to Jamaica-US cooperation, it will act to protect the interests of Chinese companies operating on the island.

Last week, The Gleaner reported that AECOM had been engaged to assess security at Kingston Wharves, Kingston Freeport and Montego Bay Freeport. The Chinese have majority control of the Kingston Freeport Terminal.

The exercise, outlined in an April 29 letter to Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ) Chairman Professor Gordon Shirley, will evaluate physical security, cargo systems, maritime operations, IT networks and workforce management, with recommendations aligned to United States and international security standards.

Asked by The Gleaner whether it had knowledge of the arrangement of had been consulted, the Chinese Embassy said it has noted the planned assessment.

“China and Jamaica are friends who treat each other with sincerity, and partners who cooperate for win-win outcomes. While China Merchants Port Holdings and CMA/CGM Group are shareholders of Kingston Freeport Terminal Limited (KFTL), the port is managed by CMA/CGM Group, which is a French company. China Merchants Port Holdings does not participate in the port’s operations, and does not pose any threat to anyone ... ,” the embassy said.

Nonetheless, it cautioned: “However, Jamaica-U cooperation should not undermine the lawful rights and interests of Chinese companies in Jamaica. China will continue to take all necessary measures to protect the rights and interests of Chinese companies in Jamaica.”

The embassy also reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Jamaica.

“China stands ready to work with Jamaica to advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and expand exchanges and cooperation in various areas to bring the China-Jamaica strategic partnership to new heights,” it said.

An overseas-based industry operative, however, argued that the assessment reflects broader geopolitical tensions.

“You’re not covering a port security story. You’re covering the US-China war for control of the Caribbean – and Jamaica’s main container terminal is the battlefield,” the operative said.

According to the source, Washington’s interest extends beyond port security to identifying Chinese technology embedded in terminal systems, including surveillance, communications and cargo tracking infrastructure.

The operative pointed to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) report No Safe Harbour, which ranked Kingston as the highest-risk Chinese-operated port in the Western Hemisphere. It gave the port a risk score 70.7 out of 100.

“The ninth-largest port in LAC by throughput, Kingston sits at the crossroads of vital Caribbean shipping routes, including US commerce passing through the Panama Canal and the Mona Passage, the strait between Puerto Rico and Hispaniola. It is also the highest-ranking port operated by a Chinese SOE, granting Beijing a higher degree of control over its operations compared to privately managed facilities,” the report noted.

“Risks associated with this port go beyond economic disruption. Jamaica plays a strategic role in the western Caribbean and is a long-standing regional security partner for the United States. China’s leverage over the largest port in a country so vital to US interests in the Caribbean represents a major vulnerability.

“Just 170 miles away, the presence of US Naval Station Guantanamo Bay in southern Cuba means that any large-scale military activity in the Caribbean would likely involve ship movements in and around Jamaica and potentially the Port of Kingston. China’s ability to combine intelligence from this port with potential access to signals intelligence facilities in Cuba could generate valuable insights into US naval operations,” the US report continued, noting other areas of cooperation between Beijing and Kingston.

The source claimed the assessment could ultimately recommend replacing Chinese technology with equipment from “trusted vendor solutions meeting cyber supply chain security standards,” describing the exercise as “also a procurement roadmap.”

The operative also questioned whether Jamaica has the legal authority under the 2015 concession agreement governing Kingston Freeport Terminal to permit a third-party security assessment without China Merchants’ consent, suggesting the issue could become legally contested.

Despite repeated attempts by The Gleaner, PAJ Chairman Professor Gordon Shirley had not responded to questions up to press time.

According to the April 29 letter, the assessment is expected to take about two months. On completion, the PAJ will receive a report detailing existing security capabilities, identified gaps and a phased roadmap for recommended upgrades.

erica.virtue@gleanerjm.com