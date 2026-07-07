Issa advises students to shun fixed mindset in pursuit of dreams

WESTERN BUREAU:

Some 30 students were given a lesson on how to embark on profitable businesses by hotelier Christopher Issa during last Friday’s awards ceremony, which brought the curtains down on the recently concluded Hanover Youth Entrepreneur Programme.

Delivering the main address at the ceremony, Issa, the chief executive officer (CEO) of the S Hotel in Montego Bay, praised the participants for their initiative and the efforts they displayed during the programme while pointing out ways in which they can make improvements.

The Youth Entrepreneur Programme, which was implemented by the Hanover Social Development Commission (SDC) in collaboration with Infiniti Co-operative Credit Union Jamaica Limited spanned some 12 weeks and culminated with a recognition ceremony for the efforts, innovation and determination of te participating students.

The participating students were drawn from Rusea’s High School, Green Island High School, Merlene Ottey High School and the Knockalva Technical High School, the top four high school in the western parish.

Referencing his own life experiences, Issa encouraged the youth entrepreneurs to always use their imagination with regards to business ideas, and not to allow themselves to be discouraged by others.

“You have to imagine things that other people cannot see, and do not be discouraged by the naysayers,” he said, arguing that, unfortunately in Jamaica, some people have allowed themselves to suffer from a fixed mindset, where things are thought of in particular way, which sometimes hamper their entrepreneurial journey.

“The opposite of a fixed mindset is where we do not see success or failure. It is not about whether you passed the exam or not; it is what you learned from even failing the exam and seeing failure as a way of learning and growing,” said Issa, urging the participant to think out of the box to broaden their horizon.

Issa also encouraged the youth entrepreneurs to utilise Internet platforms in broadening their ideas for business start-ups, advising that they should support whatever they choose to do with a lot of preparatory work and research.

He further advised against the “try a thing” mentality, which he said is not progressive or convincing.

“Business is very hard, business is not easy, and do not be confused with some of the things you see out there, some are shams, and some are scams, they are not real, so do not be misled by them,” he urged. “Young men and women, when you see something that does not look right, you need to try and find a very quiet, gentle way, and distance yourself from that, because it is not a good road for you to be on.”

In urging the youth entrepreneurs to be resolute in their business ventures, Issa instructed them to always strive for the best and raise the service bar wherever necessary.

“If you don’t stand for something, you will fall for everything, so stand for something big,” he said. “Jamaica can be a world leader in not just athletics or not just for food. I think we can be a world leader in almost everything, if we put our minds to it,” he said.

The 30 students who participated in the programme have between them started 23 successful business ventures within their respective schools.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com