‘Money a do it’ - Judge warns CMU fraud accused to repay remaining $1.1m

“Money a do it, so try come in with the rest.”

That was the blunt warning from Parish Judge Peter Wilson yesterday to former Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) employee Kevon Panton, who is accused of embezzling $1.7 million, after the court heard that he had repaid $552,500 of the alleged missing funds.

“The moment the money dry up, you affi go deal with me, and I know you don’t want to deal with me,” the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court judge cautioned Panton, who faces 84 criminal charges.

Panton, a former accounting and customer service officer at CMU, is accused of collecting tuition and other fees, falsifying accounts, and pocketing the money.

When the matter was called yesterday, the clerk of court advised that the outstanding sum had been reduced to $1,149,500 following the partial repayment.

Justice Wilson, however, suggested that the repayment was sending a message that Panton was admitting guilt.

However, defence attorney Peter Marston disagree, insisting that the restitution was not an admission of guilt but “a demonstration of good faith”.

The judge was unconvinced.

“I am Jamaican. Mi nuh pay fi things mi nuh do,” Wilson remarked, adding that the repayment suggested Panton knew he was responsible for the missing funds.

“The whole reason you’re paying back the money is because you’re afraid of ending up in there,” the judge added, in reference to the holding area. “Time moves really slow in there. Everything in there is a problem.”

Panton, who was arrested last month, is charged with 14 counts each of embezzlement, engaging in a transaction involving criminal property, possession of criminal property, facilitating a transaction involving criminal property, falsification of accounts, and conspiracy to defraud. He was previously granted $700,000 bail.

During yesterday’s hearing, Wilson questioned whether the bail amount was adequate, given the seriousness of the allegations, before learning that the outstanding amount had been reduced. He proposed varying the bail to require Panton to surrender his passport and report regularly to the police.

Marston objected to the passport condition, arguing that reporting requirements were sufficient to ensure his client’s attendance.

“He has demonstrated good faith in making restitution,” Marston submitted, adding that Panton had shown up early for his appearance.

Following further discussions, the defence disclosed that Panton’s passport had expired.

Wilson nevertheless ordered that the passport be surrendered and for Panton to report to the Elletson Road Police Station twice weekly. He was also instructed not to contact or interfere with witnesses directly or indirectly. He was also given a fingerprint order.

The judge said he could not ignore the number of charges before the court, arguing that the allegations suggested the accused acted believing he would not be caught.

“This tells me he was not even afraid, and that dem nah ketch me,” the judge said.

He also noted that Panton was no longer employed at CMU and would be unable to immediately repay the outstanding amount without assistance, given that he had not paid back the sums in question in full.

STERN WARNING

Before adjourning the matter to November 5, Wilson issued another stern warning: “I need you to understand what you have done. This is an international institution, which is on the cusp of being the best in what it does in the North and South American region,” the judge said.

He added that CMU has been attracting increasing numbers of international students and argued that Panton’s action is sending the message that corruption and embezzlement existed within its administration.

The charges stem from a joint investigation by the Financial Investigations Division (FID) and the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Constabulary Financial Unit following a report from CMU’s leadership.

Investigators allege that an internal probe uncovered missing manual receipt books and broken receipt sequences, leaving $1,702,000 unaccounted for. Of that amount, $552,500 has since been repaid, reducing the alleged outstanding loss to $1,149,500.

According to the FID, concerns first emerged in November 2024 when a reconciliation of cashier close-out reports and bank deposits during a period of system downtime revealed that $970,000 had not been lodged. Investigators said those funds were later returned, but the circumstances surrounding the repayment were inconsistent with established cash-handling procedures.

Further irregularities allegedly surfaced during the January 2026 examination period when students presented manual receipts for payments that were not reflected in the university’s records, prompting a wider investigation into the institution’s receipting, banking and receivables processes.

Panton and another employee were suspended in January 2026 before the matter was referred to the FID for criminal investigation.

tanesha.mundle@gleanerjm.com