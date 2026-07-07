No Independence Gala for NY Tri-State Area this year

NEW YORK:

Jamaicans across the Tri-State area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will not have the annual Jamaica Independence Gala to attend this year.

Ariel Bowen, the officer in charge of the Jamaican Consulate in New York, confirmed the news to The Gleaner.

“The consulate is not able to go ahead with a gala this year. The consulate is in transition and the resources cannot stretch to put on the gala. There are changes going on and the staff’s ability to take on such an undertaking at this time is just not possible,” she said.

Bowen said she hoped the community would understand and expressed confidence that the event would return next year.

This is not the first time the New York Independence Gala has been cancelled in recent years. It was put off once during the tenure of former Consul General Trudy Deans and again in 2024 following the illness of then Consul General Alsion Wilson.

News of this year’s cancellation prompted disappointment from several members of the Jamaican community.

“I am just shocked. This [gala] has become a staple on the diaspora’s social calendar. I am disappointed at hearing this news,” said Donovan Wilson, president of the Jamaican Alumni Associations.

Former president of the Jamaican Organization of New Jersey, Owen Eccles, questioned how scholarships traditionally funded by gala proceeds would be sustained.

“I understand that proceeds from the gala fund several scholarships for Jamaican students in Jamaica. If this is taken away, what will replace this funding of scholarships?” he pondered.

Eccles described the gala as the premier Jamaican social event in the Tri-State area, noting that it not only celebrates Jamaica’s Independence but also brings the community together while supporting development initiatives in Jamaica. He said he hoped this year’s cancellation would be only a temporary pause rather than the end of a longstanding tradition.

Event promoter Sephron Mair also expressed disappointment.

“I am disappointed but not surprised,” he told The Gleaner.

“The resurgence of the Jubilee Ball in 2022 was the brainchild of late Consul General Alsion Wilson. I am proud to have co-chaired that enormously successful ball. Her last valiant public appearance was at last year’s ball. It is unfortunate that efforts were not made to continue the event she cherished. The largest Jamaican community in the USA must put on an annual Independence Ball,” he said.

DEEPLY APPRECIATIVE

While noting her disappointment, Dr Karren Dunkley said she understood the circumstances surrounding the decision.

“The Jamaica Independence Ball has long been one of the signature events of our Independence celebrations, bringing together Jamaicans, friends of Jamaica, and partners to celebrate our nation’s rich heritage, culture, and achievements while strengthening the bonds of our diaspora community.

“Given the current transitions at the Consulate General of Jamaica in New York, I fully understand ... that an Independence Ball will not be held this year. Nevertheless, I remain deeply appreciative of the consulate’s ongoing service to the Jamaican community and look forward to supporting the return of this cherished tradition as we celebrate Jamaica’s 65th anniversary of Independence in 2027,” she said.

Former deputy mayor of Hartford, Veronica Airy Wilson, also said she understood the decision.

She noted that planning for the gala typically begins about a year in advance and said the transition at the Consulate made it understandable that the event could not be staged this year.

“The community looks forward to this annual event but we have to be practical as the consulate did not have time to properly plan for the gala,” she said.

Irwine Clare argued that the event should instead be organised by an independent body under the patronage of the consulate.

“The consulate should not be planning and hosting the gala,” he said, adding that the Jamaican community has the expertise to organise events celebrating the country’s Independence.

Although the Consulate will not stage its event, The People’s Gala, hosted by Lexy Brooks, will be held on August 8 at Terrace on the Park in Queens, New York.

Brooks told The Gleaner that this year’s event will honour several individuals, including entertainers Busy Signal, Tony Rebel, and George Crooks as well as Canute Saddler, owner and founder of Stanmark Processing Limited.

editorial@gleanerjm.com