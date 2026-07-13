Convicted wife killer Omar Collymore faces trial over alleged shooting of former lover

Nearly two years after being convicted for the contract-style killing of his wife, Simone Campbell-Collymore, and the murder of her driver, Omar Collymore is set to face trial over an alleged gun attack on his former lover.

Collymore and his four alleged accomplices are to be tried in the Home Circuit Court for conspiracy to murder, shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm.

Joining him are Carey Jonas, Omar Pink, Dwayne Pink, Michael Adams and Shacquille Edwards.

The prosecution is alleging that the attack on the woman was orchestrated by Collymore while he was planning the murder of his wife.

All except Jonas had previously appeared alongside Collymore in the trial for the double murder.

Collymore, Pink and Adams were convicted of the murders of Simone Collymore and her driver, Winston Walters, while Edwards was convicted of conspiracy to murder.

The matter came before Justice Chester Stamp today, where it was scheduled to commence as a judge-alone trial.

However, Director of Public Prosecutions Claudette Thompson told the court that the defence had indicated that they required further instructions from their clients. As a result, the matter was rescheduled to begin on Wednesday.

The Crown’s case is that the complainant, who had been involved in a three-year intimate relationship with Collymore, was shot at on December 23, 2017, along Sandy Park Road in Kingston.

It is alleged that men travelling in a white motor car fired shots at her vehicle, causing damage.

The woman had reportedly ended the relationship with Collymore about two months before his wife was killed.

Investigators allege that Collymore had arranged in December to meet with the woman to exchange a gift after inviting her to lunch two days earlier and giving her the wrong item.

The alleged attack reportedly occurred days before the wife and driver were killed.

Collymore, Pink and Adams were found guilty on May 15, 2024, following a four-month trial for the double murders, as well as conspiracy to murder. They were sentenced in July.

Collymore received two life sentences and was ordered to serve 46 years and six months before becoming eligible for parole. The sentences are to run concurrently.

Adams, the contract killer, was also handed two life sentences and ordered to serve 42 years and six months before parole consideration.

Pink was sentenced to two life terms and ordered to serve 32 years and six months before becoming eligible for parole.

Edwards, who the court accepted had withdrawn from the murder plot before the killings, was convicted only of conspiracy to murder and sentenced to one year.

Attorney-at-law Diane Jobson is representing Collymore, Vanessa Taylor is representing Pink, Sanjay Smith is representing Adams, Kerry-Ann Wilson is representing Jonas, and Gnoj McDonald is representing Edwards.

- Tanesha Mundle

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