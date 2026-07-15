Official Funeral for Oswald Harding on July 27

The official funeral for the late Professor Oswald Gaskell Harding will be held on July 27 at the University Chapel, University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona Campus in St Andrew.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, made the disclosure during the sitting of the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Professor Harding, the longest-serving senator in Jamaica’s history and the first person to serve two non-consecutive terms as President of the Senate, died on June 24.

Grange also informed that a submission will be taken to Cabinet on Monday, July 20 for former Cabinet Minister Dean Peart to receive an official funeral.

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