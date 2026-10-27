Nurses encouraged to pursue specialised training in high-demand fields

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, is encouraging local registered nurses (RNs) to take advantage of the Dr Barry Wint Memorial Scholarship to pursue specialised training in high-demand fields.

He noted that this year, the ministry has allocated $900 million to train 600 nurses across various medical disciplines.

Scholarship recipients will be required to serve within the national health system for a minimum of three years after completing their studies, helping to ensure that critical healthcare facilities retain highly trained professionals.

Speaking during the recent opening of Tensie Mae Robinson (TMR) Medical Limited, a private healthcare facility in Portmore, St Catherine, Minister Tufton emphasised that while Jamaica has a steady supply of general registered nurses, the country faces critical shortages in specialised areas of care, including oncology, nephrology and critical-care nursing.

“The first order of business is to upskill and give opportunities for local people. We don't have a problem with RNs; we have a problem with specialists. We need to encourage the RNs to upskill to become specialist nurses… and that’s what the scholarship has helped to do… and there are other opportunities in that field,” he stated.

Minister Tufton reiterated that specialised training not only enhances patient care across the island but also opens pathways for career advancement for local nurses in both the public and private healthcare sectors.

He also encouraged owners of private healthcare facilities to focus not only on developing state-of-the-art facilities and acquiring advanced diagnostic equipment but also on establishing robust human resource plans to ensure the delivery of high-quality care.

Dr Tufton also reaffirmed the Government's commitment to partnering with private healthcare institutions to help provide the skilled workforce needed to support a strong and sustainable national health system.

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