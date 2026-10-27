Pops YG back in custody amid investigation into alleged sexual activity with minor

Pops YG, the entertainer and popular social media personality, is again in police custody.

Pops YG, whose real name is Ansel Fairclough, was arrested late Monday by the police in Trelawny, his attorney Donnovan Collins confirmed.

Collins declined to discuss the reason for Pops YG's latest arrest.

The social media personality is to face an identification parade, Collins confirmed.

However, according to law enforcement sources, Pops YG was arrested by detectives from the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA).

CISOCA is conducting an investigation into allegations that Pops YG engaged in sexual activities with a minor, sources told The Gleaner.

He was arrested when he reported to the Falmouth Police station as part of his pre-charge bail conditions, sources revealed.

The social media personality was arrested at his Trelawny home last month, along with three other men, while they were live-streaming on TikTok.

He was arrested on reasonable suspicion of breaches of the Law Reform (Fraudulent Transactions) (Special Provisions) Act, commonly called the lottery scam law, Collins said at the time.

He was released on pre-charge bail.

- Livern Barrett

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