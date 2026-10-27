St James businessman’s challenge to 15-year firearms sentence postponed until next year

The appeal of St James businessman Jason Barrett, who was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2024 after being caught with his wife’s licensed firearm, was postponed on Monday until February 1 next year.

The case is the first to challenge the 15-year mandatory minimum sentence under the controversial Firearms (Prohibition, Restriction and Regulation) Act, 2022.

The adjournment followed a request by the Crown for time to seek assistance from the Attorney General in responding to the defence’s submissions, given the potential far-reaching implications of the case.

The 40-year-old businessman is contending, among other things, that the mandatory minimum sentence imposed on him infringes his rights under the Charter of Fundamental Rights and Freedoms, as provided for in the Constitution.

Barrett was sentenced by Justice Martin Gayle in the Western Regional Gun Court in March 2024 after pleading guilty to unauthorised possession of a firearm and ammunition.

He was found with the firearm in front of a bar in Westmoreland shortly after midnight. He received 15 years in prison for each offence, with the sentences to run concurrently. He is eligible for parole after serving 10 years.

Barrett is advancing six grounds of appeal, arguing, among other things, that the judge misinterpreted Section 45 of the Firearms Act and failed to give proper consideration to the mitigating circumstances of his case.

These include his lack of previous convictions, a favourable social enquiry report, his marriage and the fact that he has a child.

His appeal challenges both the sentence and the judge’s interpretation of the legislation.

- Tanesha Mundle

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