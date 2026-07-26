21-year-old Hanover man charged with rape of young girl

The police in Hanover have charged a 21-year-old man for allegedly entering a house and raping a young girl.

The police report that about 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 12, Andre Hemans, who is a construction worker, entered the dwelling, pulled the child into a room, and sexually assaulted her.

It is further reported that the man was caught in the alleged act by the child’s family member, who raised an alarm.

The police say he fled the area, and a report was subsequently filed.

An investigation was subsequently launched.

On Tuesday, July 21, Hemans was later taken into custody and subsequently placed on an identification parade, where he was positively identified and subsequently charged, the police reported.

He is scheduled to appear before the Lucea Parish Court on Monday, July 27.

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