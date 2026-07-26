$500,000 bail for Spanish Town man charged over car with altered chassis number

A St Catherine man charged with driving a car bearing a tampered chassis number was on Friday granted $500,000 bail in the parish court.

Michael Williams, 32, of a Spanish Town address, is answering a charge of unlawful possession of property.

In applying for bail, attorney-at-law Earl Hamilton said his client has nothing to hide and had no knowledge that anything illegal had been done to the motor car.

As part of his bail conditions, Williams was ordered by Senior Parish Court Judge Desiree Alleyne to report to the Bog Walk police three times a week.

He is scheduled to reappear in court on October 6, when the matter will again be mentioned.

Allegations are that on July 17, police personnel stopped the driver of a motor car in Spanish Town.

During an examination of the vehicle's documents, it was discovered that the car's chassis number was tampered with.

Williams was subsequently taken into custody and later charged with unlawful possession of property.

- Rasbert Turner

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