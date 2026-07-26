Cayman Islands confirms poultry disease outbreak, says no risk to humans

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, CMC – The Cayman Islands Department of Agriculture (DoA) has confirmed outbreaks of the highly contagious poultry disease, infectious coryza, in an undisclosed number of chicken flocks across the territory.

Officials stressed that while the disease can significantly affect the health of birds and reduce egg production, it does not pose a risk to human health and does not make poultry meat or eggs unsafe to eat.

The respiratory disease affects only birds and is caused by the bacterium Avibacterium paragallinarum.

Symptoms include swelling of the face and wattles, foul-smelling discharge from the nose and eyes, sneezing, and lethargy.

Although mortality among adult birds is generally low, the disease can reduce egg production by between 10 and 40 per cent.

"The Department of Agriculture is working proactively to support our poultry farmers through surveillance, treatment access and upcoming vaccination efforts," Director of Agriculture Wilbur Welcome said.

"Our priority remains safeguarding local food production while equipping farmers with the tools and knowledge needed to manage and prevent the spread within their flocks," he added.

According to the department, infectious coryza spreads rapidly through direct contact with infected birds, including recovered birds that remain lifelong carriers of the bacteria.

The disease can also spread through contaminated feed, water, clothing, footwear, equipment and transport vehicles, as well as over short distances through the air in poorly ventilated poultry houses.

Affected flocks can be treated with broad-spectrum antibiotics, although treatment does not eliminate the carrier state.

Farmers are also being encouraged to provide vitamins and electrolytes to infected birds and maintain clean, dry housing to aid recovery.

The Department of Agriculture is urging poultry farmers to strengthen biosecurity measures, including disinfecting footwear and equipment, isolating new birds for at least 30 days, separating sick birds from healthy flocks, and limiting visitor access to poultry facilities.

Officials also announced that the government is procuring infectious coryza vaccines, which will be made available to local farmers once imported. The Department's Veterinary Services team will provide guidance and training on vaccine administration.

The department is advising poultry producers to closely monitor their flocks for respiratory symptoms and report suspected cases promptly to Veterinary Services to facilitate testing and treatment.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.