Liat Air launches twice-weekly Guadeloupe-Montego Bay service

Sangster International Airport (SIA) welcomed the inaugural Liat Air flight from Pointe-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe, last Tuesday, marking the start of a twice-weekly, year-round service to Montego Bay in St James.

The new route, which operates on Tuesdays and Saturdays, is the latest addition to the network of services introduced at the airport since the start of the year.

Shane Munroe, chief executive officer of MBJ Airports Limited, the operator of SIA, said the new Guadeloupe route reflected the airport’s continued efforts to expand its network.

“Attracting new carriers and additional destinations remains central to our strategy at Sangster International Airport. Today marks a historic occasion with the first direct flight between Montego Bay and Guadeloupe, and is another step in strengthening connectivity between Jamaica and the eastern Caribbean,” Munroe said.

“Trade and tourism are important objectives for us, but so is connecting our cultures, Jamaican and Guadeloupean, and by extension, Antiguan. To Liat Air, we offer our continued support, and we look forward to this being one of many more routes to come,” he continued.

Hafsah Abdulsalam, chief executive officer of Liat Air, said the Montego Bay route extends the airline’s presence in one of the region’s key tourism markets.

“The introduction of flights between Guadeloupe and Montego Bay opens seamless access to one of the region’s most dynamic tourism markets, not only from the Caribbean, but from the European corridor,” Abdulsalam said.

“Montego Bay is already a key destination within the Liat Air network, and extending direct access from Guadeloupe enhances travel options and deepens integration across the Greater Caribbean. We are proud to work alongside our partners at Guadeloupe Maryse Condé International Airport and Montego Bay’s Sangster International Airport. Together we are delivering greater choice, enhanced accessibility, and expanded opportunities for our travellers, businesses and communities across our region.”

The latest service follows the introduction of other routes at Sangster International Airport since the start of the year, including Wingo’s direct service to Medellín, Colombia, launched in June, as well as Air Canada and Porter Airlines services to Canada, which have been confirmed for the upcoming winter season.

The additions bring the total number of scheduled and seasonal destinations currently served by the airport to 48.

The new route comes as Jamaica’s tourism sector continues its recovery following Hurricane Melissa. The Ministry of Tourism has reported more than 1.5 million stopover and cruise visitors through May 2026, with tourism officials citing growth in airlift as one factor contributing to the recovery.

Sangster International Airport said it remains committed to strengthening connectivity and providing high-quality airport services.