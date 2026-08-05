INTERPOL joins IDB task force to support security in Latin America and the Caribbean

BRASILIA, Brazil, CMC – The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and INTERPOL have announced a partnership through the Alliance for Security, Justice, and Development's Rapid Response Task Force to provide specialised support to countries tackling security and justice challenges across Latin America and the Caribbean.

The task force has already been deployed in Jamaica, Peru, Guatemala and Brazil, with Brazil selected for the first pilot project to assess whether the model can be replicated elsewhere in the region.

The IDB said the collaboration marks a new phase in regional cooperation and operational readiness.

Under the partnership, participating countries will gain access to international expertise, operational support and enhanced cooperation networks to address increasingly complex security threats. An initial technical cooperation grant of US$100,000 will fund the first phase.

"It is essential to promote agility to serve our countries when they most need it. This collaboration with INTERPOL through the Rapid Response Task Force is key to offering more security in Latin America and the Caribbean,” said IDB Group President, Ilan Goldfajn.

"Building a response to organised crime requires cooperation, stronger institutions, and a shared commitment to action. We are advancing practical solutions to the security challenges that the region faces."

INTERPOL Secretary General Valdecy Urquiza said the organisation had recently adopted a similar task force model.

"We look forward to working closely with our partners at the IDB to identify which INTERPOL resources could further strengthen the Alliance’s Rapid Response Task Force, enhancing security across Latin America and the Caribbean," he said.

INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION NETWORK

In Jamaica, the task force has supported efforts to strengthen the operational continuity of the police force during natural disasters. In Peru, it has contributed to the country's 2026 National Security Plan, while in Guatemala it is helping to advance cross-border security policies.

INTERPOL's expanded role strengthens the Alliance's international cooperation network, which now includes 14 partners. A memorandum of understanding with the Korean National Police Agency will further expand that network.

Launched in 2024, the Alliance for Security, Justice, and Development comprises 23 member countries and 14 strategic partners. With the IDB serving as its technical secretariat, it provides rapid access to specialised expertise to help member states strengthen security and justice institutions and respond more effectively to organized crime.

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