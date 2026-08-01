'Great resilience' is one of Ja's enduring lessons of Emancipation.

Opposition Leader Mark Golding says the “great resilience” of the Jamaican people is one of the enduring lessons of Emancipation.

In his message marking Emancipation Day, Golding said the resilience that defines Jamaica is not only the ability to survive hardship.

“It is the determination to transform hardship into hope, adversity into opportunity, and injustice into righteousness,” said Golding.

“It gives us the courage to believe that tomorrow can be better than today and it is the source of our willingness to work together to make that vision a reality,” he added.

Emancipation Day, which is being celebrated in Jamaica under the theme ‘United in Celebrating Resilience’, commemorates the end of slavery in 1838.

The opposition leader said nearly two centuries later, Jamaica has come a far way and should never underestimate how remarkable the journey has been.

Noting that Jamaica’s global influence far exceeds its size, he said the country has given the world extraordinary music, literature, food, art, fashion, athletics, scholarship, entrepreneurship and innovation.

“We have inspired movements for freedom and justice and shaped global culture. We have produced sons and daughters whose achievements continue to command international admiration. Wherever Jamaicans have gone, they have carried with them the indomitable spirit — an identity born not of privilege, but of struggle and perseverance,” he said.

The opposition leader suggested that the greatest way to honour those who fought for emancipation is not to simply celebrate how far the nation has come since then, but to ask whether we are doing enough to fulfil the dreams they held for future generations.

“After all, freedom is not limited to freedom from oppression. It also means freedom from poverty, freedom from exclusion, freedom from discrimination, and freedom to pursue one's goals and aspirations with confidence,” he said.

He noted that many Jamaicans still struggle to access opportunities that allow them to live with security and dignity and “many young people wonder whether their greatest ambitions can only be realised beyond our shores”.

“Many families continue to feel excluded from the full benefits of our country's progress,” he said.

Golding said while resilience has ensured Jamaica’s survival, it should not be the cornerstone of the country’s national strategy.

He said the responsibility of leadership is not merely to admire and extoll the resilience of our people, but also to create the conditions in which citizens are less dependent on resilience.

“We must ensure that justice is neither delayed nor denied, and that every Jamaican, regardless of where they live or the circumstances into which they were born, is provided with a genuine opportunity to fulfil their potential.”

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