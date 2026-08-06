Healthy Heroes in Action

Hi, boys and girls!

Welcome back to another exciting edition of Children’s Own Watch & Win! This week, we’re on a mission to become Healthy Heroes!

Did you know that the little things you do every day can make a big difference? Eating healthy foods, drinking lots of water, staying active, brushing your teeth and washing your hands are all simple habits that help you grow strong, stay healthy and feel your best.

As you watch today’s programme, keep your eyes and ears open for fun facts, exciting challenges and clever tips that will help you become a Healthy Hero. Then, complete the activities on this page and see how many healthy habits you can practise every day.

Healthy Hero Quiz

While you watch today’s episode of Children’s Own Watch & Win, test your knowledge by circling the correct answer for each question. Good luck!

1. We only need to drink water when we’re thirsty.

True False

2. Fruits and vegetables help our bodies grow strong and stay healthy.

True False

3. Washing our hands with soap and water helps stop germs from spreading.

True False

4. Getting enough sleep helps our bodies rest, grow and get ready for a new day.

True False

How many did you get right? Share one healthy fact you learned today with a friend or family member!

Meet a Healthy Hero!

Sam is visiting the nurse for a routine health check-up. Nurses help us stay healthy by checking how our bodies are growing and making sure we’re feeling our best.

Colour the picture below.

My Healthy Hero Promise

Every Healthy Hero starts with a promise! Think about the healthy habits you want to practise every day, then write your own Healthy Hero Promise below.

I am a Healthy Hero because I promise to:

1. ___________________________________________

2. ___________________________________________

3.___________________________________________

4.___________________________________________

5.___________________________________________

Authorised by:

I promise to do my best to make healthy choices every day!

Name: ________________________________

Date: _________________________________

Make It With Us!

It’s time to get creative! Gather your supplies, then make today’s fun craft.

Today’s craft is a Balanced Plate Wheel

You’ll Need:

A paper plate (or a plate outline)

Coloured paper or magazine cut-outs of food

Glue

Scissors (with an adult’s help)

Markers or crayons

Let’s Make It!

1.Divide the plate into four sections.

2.Cut out or draw different fruits, vegetables, grains and proteins.

3.Glue each food picture into its matching section.

4.Decorate the edge of your plate to look like a Healthy Hero shield.

5.Display your finished balanced plate and be proud of your healthy creation!

COLLECT THEM ALL!

Badge 2 of 8 – Healthy Heroes

Cut out today’s badge for your Children’s Own collection!

Look out for 2 new badges every week in The Gleaner throughout the summer. Collect all 8 badges for your chance to win exciting prizes!

Start collecting today — don’t miss a single badge!