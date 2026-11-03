Corporate Area Traffic Court postpones Tuesday night session

The Judiciary of Jamaica has postponed all matters scheduled for hearing at the Corporate Area Traffic Court's Night Court on Tuesday.

The affected cases have been rescheduled for Tuesday, November 10, at 5:00 pm.

In a notice, the Judiciary advised members of the public whose matters were scheduled for Tuesday's session to take note of the change and attend court on the new date.

The Judiciary apologised for any inconvenience caused and thanked the public for its understanding and cooperation.

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