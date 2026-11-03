Cornwall College relocates classes after classroom roof leak

Cornwall College relocated classes from a classroom that experienced significant roof leakage on Tuesday amid the current period of heavy rainfall.

In a statement, the St James-based school said the classroom had sustained damage during Hurricane Melissa last year, resulting in the roof problems now being experienced.

Principal Michael Ellis said all classes scheduled for the affected room have been moved to the school's auditorium while temporary adjustments are made to the roof.

These include repositioning and, where necessary, replacing the tarpaulin until permanent repairs can be completed.

Ellis said the school is in discussions with the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information and the National Education Trust regarding the restoration of buildings damaged by the hurricane.

He noted that more than six classrooms have been fully restored and returned to use since the passage of Hurricane Melissa, while work is continuing on several other classrooms and buildings.

The principal said the safety and well-being of students and staff remain the school's highest priority, adding that the administration is committed to restoring the institution to its pre-hurricane condition as quickly and safely as possible.

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