TAJ to discontinue use of cheques by March 2028

The Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) says it will stop accepting and issuing cheques by March 2028, in compliance with new procedures being implemented by the Bank of Jamaica and commercial banks.

The phased withdrawal will begin on September 1, 2026, when TAJ stops accepting cheques from government entities and manager’s cheques valued at $1 million or more.

In a statement today, the TAJ said the acceptance threshold will then be reduced in phases, before cheque acceptance is eliminated entirely by March 2028.

By March 1, 2027, the cheque acceptance threshold will be reduced to J$500,000. This will be further reduced to J$100,000 by September 1, 2027.

The changes will also apply to the issuance of refund cheques.

Effective March 1, 2027, no refund cheques will be issued in excess of $500,000. By September that same year, that will be further reduced to $100,000.

And as at March 1, 2028, no refund cheques will be issued at all.

All refunds will be paid via bank transfer.

The TAJ is encouraging customers to take advantage of its range of digital options which include direct funds transfer, TAJ mobile app, and online banking offered by the island’s commercial banks.

“TAJ will continue to provide updates on this transition as they become available. The authority reaffirms its commitment to modernising service delivery and encourages all customers to migrate to its secure digital payment channels ahead of the September 1, 2026 deadline,” it said.

- Sashana Small

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.