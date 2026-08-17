Teenager arrested in robbery of Spanish Town taxi operator

Investigators assigned to the St Catherine North Police Division have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with the robbery of a taxi operator along Thompson Pen Road in Spanish Town.

Reports are that about 8:30 pm on Saturday, the complainant, who plies the Spanish Town-to-Thompson Pen route, was transporting two men who had requested to be taken to the Greendale community.

One of the men sat in the back seat, while the other occupied the front passenger seat.

Upon reaching Thomas Avenue, the man in the rear seat reportedly grabbed the driver's neck and began squeezing it while threatening to shoot him. The other man then brandished a knife.

The driver managed to disarm the man, unfasten his seat belt and jump from the vehicle. The men reportedly escaped with his cellular phone and wallet containing $7,000.

The complainant subsequently reported the matter to the police, and the teenager was later arrested.

His alleged accomplice remains at large.

- Rasbert Turner

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