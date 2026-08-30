Dispute between family members over phone-charger ends with one dead, one on the run

A dispute between two family members over a phone-charger ended with one stabbed to death and the other being the target of a police manhunt.

The incident happened in Boscobel View, St Mary on Saturday, the police have confirmed.

The slain man has been identified as Nashawn Williams, also known as ‘Checo’, who resided in the community.

The police have since launched a man-hunt for a male family member who allegedly stabbed Williams.

According to a police report, about 1:20 p.m., Williams and a family member got into a dispute over a phone charger.

Head of the St Mary Police division Superintendent Anthony Wallace said the disagreement escalated into a physical confrontation “during which a knife was brought into play and Williams was stabbed in the abdomen“.

Wallace said following the stabbing, an alarm was raised and Williams was assisted to hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

-- Gareth Davis Snr.

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