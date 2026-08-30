At least 7 dead in Northern Cyprus ferry mishap

BODRUM, Turkey (AP) — At least seven people have died after a ferry carrying nearly 270 passengers and crew capsized off the coast of northern Cyprus on Sunday, Turkish media has reported.

Northern Cyprus Prime Minister Unal Ustel told Turkish state-run TRT News Channel that 237 people have been rescued and that a search was underway for another 24 people.

The catamaran-style ferry was traveling from the port of Kyrenia, also known as Girne, in the breakaway north of ethnically divided Cyprus, to the Turkish port of Tasucu in Mersin province.

Video footage from the scene shows people with life-vests floating in the waters around the capsized vessel.

Ustel said the ferry faced adverse weather conditions and began taking in water 15 minutes after its departure.

A call for help was issued shortly after, he said.

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