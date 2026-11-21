GENEVA (AP) — Attempts to set firm rules on Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered killer robots and drones ran aground on Saturday as United Nations (UN)-backed talks in Geneva produced a softened agreement to extend discussions for two more years.

Before the meeting, seven countries proposed commencing negotiations on a rulebook that could prevent or limit the ability of machines to kill without human control or accountability.

That effort fell short.

Scores of countries ended the week-long UN conference on weapons by agreeing to “elaborate” a possible accord on such lethal autonomous weapons systems by 2028.

But they did not commit to binding rules sought by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, many countries and activists.

The outcome underscored the difficulty of achieving concrete results via diplomacy amid global conflicts and major military powers jockeying for dominance.

Izumi Nakamitsu, the UN high representative for disarmament affairs, hailed the “significant achievement” but acknowledged a “glass half full or half empty” scenario, citing Guterres’ hopes for a legally binding deal this year.

Activists accused military powers like Russia and the United States of blocking stronger language.

Stop Killer Robots lamented a “watered-down mandate,” and Beatrice Fihn, founder of international law advocacy group Lex International, said the decision amounts to “pushing the can down the road for two more years.”

Max Tegmark, a machine learning specialist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and founder of the Future of Life Institute, said: “States have agreed it is sufficient to just talk about the issue for the 14th year, while these weapons enable atrocities.”

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.