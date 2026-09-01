Hello Mi Neighbour | Don’t let mean-spirited people change who you are

Whether you live, work, or interact with the mean-spirited, it’s important not to, I repeat, not to mirror their behaviour.

Mean-spirited individuals can be challenging to deal with as they often exhibit cruelty, malice, and unkindness, seeking to cause emotional harm to others. This behaviour stems from self-centredness and egomania, leading to unhappiness and dissatisfaction in their own lives.

Mean-spirited people often end up lonely and unproductive because their negative behaviour drives others away and traps them in a cycle of isolation and self-defeat.

Their constant criticism, hostility, and bullying frustrate the people around them, causing friends and family to pull back for their own well-being.

If you are in a position of influence, such as a parent or leader, it is crucial to guide young people away from developing a self-centred attitude. This is very important as they too could find themselves isolated and unproductive due to their negative actions, which drive others away and hinder meaningful connections.

Many mean-spirited actions are rooted in deep-seated insecurities and a lack of self-worth, preventing genuine human connections.

It is essential to avoid treating relationships as transactions for personal gain as this mentality can lead to a mean-spirited approach that hinders personal growth and teamwork.

Kind-hearted individuals, on the other hand, prioritise giving and understanding others’ feelings. They freely offer their time and resources without expecting anything in return, treating everyone with equal dignity. However, it is important for kind-hearted individuals to set clear boundaries to avoid being taken advantage of by selfish individuals.

In conclusion, it is crucial to be mindful of the impact of our behaviour on others and strive to cultivate kindness and empathy in our interactions.

“As the sun makes ice melt, kindness causes misunderstanding, mistrust, and hostility to evaporate.”

Let’s sing along:

You’ve got to try a little kindness

Yes, show a little kindness

Just shine your light for everyone to see

And if you try a little kindness

Then you’ll overlook the blindness

Of narrow-minded people on the narrow-minded streets

KINDLY HELP A NEIGHBOUR FROM THE LIST BELOW:

1. Stove

2. Refrigerator

3. Bed

4. Food

5. Help with medication

6. Financial assistance to start a little business.

To help, please call Silton Townsend @ 876 649-9636/876 884-3866 or deposit into acct #351 044 276

NCB. Alternatively, send donations to Hello Neighbour C/o 53 Half-Way Tree Road, Kingston 10;

Paypal/credit card: email: zicron22@yahoo.com. Contact email: helloneighbour@yahoo.com. Visit

hellomineighbourja.blogspot.com. Mr Silton Townsend exclusively manages the collections and

distributions mentioned in this column and is neither an employee nor agent of The Gleaner.