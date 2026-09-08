Education ministry renews call for violence-free schools

School administrators, students and parents are being urged to play their part in maintaining a learning environment free from violence and bullying as the 2026/27 academic year gets under way.

The call comes from Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Marlon Morgan, who made the appeal during an address to students, staff and parents at a ceremony to mark the start of the new school year at Edward Seaga Primary School in Kingston on Monday.

“My wish for the school year is for there to be no [loss of lives] or incidents along those lines as it relates to school-related violence,” he said.

Senator Morgan urged students and staff to use conflict-resolution techniques to resolve disputes peacefully.

“No parent throughout this school year should have to bury their child as a result of school-related violence because, as we know, when these unfortunate incidents take place, we lose typically two of our promising and potential contributors to national development here in Jamaica… because when a child loses his or her life to violence we have someone who is the perpetrator… so we lose one to the cemetery and we lose one to the penitentiary,” he said.

Following previous concerns regarding student-on-student conflicts, the education ministry has emphasised that school safety is critical to academic performance and remains a top priority.

“As a ministry, we continue to focus attention on this particular issue… we continue to pour resources into it. [In schools, we have] metal detectors to ensure that potentially offensive weapons do not make their way onto our school compounds and, indeed, that our schools are safe spaces for our children,” Senator Morgan said.

The Parliamentary Secretary urged guidance counsellors and deans of discipline to remain vigilant and proactive in preventing incidents of violence, “and to be supportive in relation to behaviour change in students”.

“I implore everyone [especially our students] to resolve your disputes and conflict in appropriate and responsible ways. If somebody troubles you or bullies you, bring it to the attention of an adult – either a teacher or school administrator. Do not… boys and girls… take matters into your own hands,” Senator Morgan underscored.

- JIS

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