Spectators clash after tense schoolboy football clash between CC, Manchester

Chaos erupted at the end of the ISSA Ben Francis Cup quarter-final clash between defending champions Clarendon College and Manchester High yesterday.

Players and spectators had to be separated in the ugly incident, which was reportedly triggered by allegations that a Manchester High player spat on one of his opponents after the final whistle.

There were heated exchanges between players and spectators from both schools, forcing the police to intervene to prevent the situation from escalating.

Cops had to restrain several spectators as tensions mounted.

The match officials were escorted to their dressing room amid angry outburst by spectators over the officiating.

Ten yellow cards and one red card were issued during the game.

The red card was issued to Justin Hayles of Clarendon College for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Clarendon held on for a 2-1 victory.

It is the second schoolboy football game to be marred by a post-match brawl in less than a week.

Spectators clashed last Wednesday at the end of the game between Vauxhall High and Charlie Smith High in the urban area Walker Cup round of 16.

Vauxhall won 5-4 on penalties to advance.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.