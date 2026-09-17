PAHO expands access to HIV prevention drug

WASHINGTON (CMC):

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) says it is opening new avenues for countries in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) to access lenacapavir, a long-acting HIV prevention medicine aimed at curbing new infections across the region.

Under an agreement with Gilead Sciences, the drug will be made available through PAHO’s Regional Revolving Funds, allowing 14 countries to procure the treatment.

“The agreement between Gilead and PAHO reflects our shared commitment to help countries move as quickly as possible from scientific innovation to real-world access to HIV prevention and public health impact,” said Johanna Mercier, chief commercial and corporate affairs officer at Gilead Sciences.

“Strategic partnerships are essential to our ambition to help end the HIV epidemic. This agreement demonstrates how collaboration between governments, public health organisations and industry can expand access, accelerate implementation, and create the conditions for sustainable scale.”

PAHO estimates that about 140,000 new HIV infections occur annually in Latin America and the Caribbean, underscoring the need for more effective and accessible prevention tools.

Lenacapavir is a long-acting injectable form of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) administered twice a year. In 2025, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended the drug as an additional HIV prevention option after clinical trials showed almost 100% efficacy in preventing infection. Its six-month dosing schedule offers an alternative for people who struggle to adhere to more frequent regimens.

Under the agreement, participating countries will be able to procure lenacapavir through PAHO’s Regional Revolving Funds, subject to national regulatory approvals and programme requirements.

The arrangement complements existing voluntary licensing agreements covering 24 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean as part of a broader framework spanning 120 countries worldwide. Together, the mechanisms provide multiple routes for access to the medicine.

“Today, the Americas have increasingly effective tools to prevent HIV, but these innovations will have an impact only if they reach the people who need them,” said PAHO Director Dr Jarbas Barbosa.

“This initiative is an important step toward reducing gaps in access to lenacapavir, expanding the prevention options available to countries and advancing efforts to end HIV as a public health problem,” he added.

The Regional Revolving Funds pool demand among member states, helping countries secure medicines and health technologies more efficiently and on favourable terms.

PAHO said the introduction of lenacapavir into national HIV programmes would be gradual, depending on regulatory approvals, clinical protocols, health-worker training and programme planning.

The agency is providing technical support to help countries assess demand, develop guidelines, strengthen monitoring systems and prepare health services for the drug’s rollout. The aim is to ensure implementation is evidence-based and tailored to national needs.

The agreement forms part of PAHO’s wider effort to accelerate access to new HIV prevention technologies while strengthening the region’s ability to produce health technologies. It also aligns with the Alliance for the Elimination of HIV, a regional platform established under PAHO’s Disease Elimination Initiative.

PAHO said lenacapavir joins a growing range of HIV prevention options, including daily and event-driven oral PrEP, long-acting cabotegravir and condoms, alongside early diagnosis and prompt access to antiretroviral treatment. Offering a broader menu of prevention tools, the agency said, can better address differing needs and preferences while supporting more person-centred approaches to care.

“Expanding access to effective prevention, diagnostic and treatment tools, and ensuring they reach everyone who needs them, will remain essential to reducing new HIV infections and advancing toward the goal of ending HIV as a public health problem by 2030,” PAHO added.